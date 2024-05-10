SilverStar Mountain Resort's Crankworx Summer Series to debut new women's event

The Crankworx Summer Series at SilverStar Mountain Resort will debut a new woman's event this year.

The mountain bike festival returns to Vernon's SilverStar Bike Park from Aug. 2 to 4, and this year will see a new event — and a Crankworx first — with the Freeride Mountain Bike (FMB) Gold Level Women's Slopestyle.

“Crankworx is always a highlight on our event calendar, and we can’t wait to bring world class biking back to the Okanagan for another summer, especially on our 30th anniversary,” said Ian Jenkins, director of sales, marketing and events.

“We are especially excited to have a brand new women’s event in the FMB Gold Level Women's Slopestyle, it really is going to be something quite special.”

The 2024 event will see the return of the Rheeder Slopestyle, a FMB Gold Level Men’s Slopestyle event with the course designed by local athlete Brett Rheeder, as well as Pump Track challenges and the BC/Canada Cup Downhill events.

The festival showcases some of the world’s best biking across several multi-discipline events for all levels and ages, as well as celebrating the mountain bike community though free live music, art, culture and food.

“It's going to be an action-packed weekend filled with big air, fast berms, and some of the world’s best riders,” Jenkins said.

Registration details for athletes, schedule, course and spectator information are to come.

This summer also marks a milestone year for SilverStar Bike Park as it celebrates 30 years of lift-access biking.

The resort plans to kick off its anniversary year with several new features and updates to popular trails for riders from its tentative opening date of June 21.

New woodwork and major trail updates on flow and tech trails are planned, as well as a new accessible hiking loop for the top of the gondola. New progression-based jump lines are near completion, and will now have blue and black options in the Vault Progression Zone.