Karla Mitchell will be the new superintendent of the Vernon School District

Photo: SD22 Karla Mitchell

Karla Mitchell has been named the new Superintendent of Schools for the Vernon School District.

Mitchell will be taking over School District 22 on Aug. 1 from Dr. Christine Perkins, who is retiring at the end of July.

Mitchell’s journey in educational leadership began in Nova Scotia, where she served as a teacher, vice-principal and principal at Springhill High School.

“Her commitment to educational excellence propelled her into senior leadership positions with the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education (CCRCE), serving 65 schools and approximately 20,000 students," said a press release from the school district.

"As the Director of School Administration at CCRCE, Mitchell honed her skills in a role equivalent to an assistant superintendent in BC, preparing her for her current role as Superintendent of Schools for District 91 (Nechako Lakes) in Vanderhoof."

Mitchell has two Master of Education degrees, specializing in educational administration and curriculum studies, with a focus on culturally relevant pedagogy.

The district says Mitchell's dedication to fostering inclusive and effective learning environments aligns with School District 22’s vision for the future.

"Karla Mitchell promises to be a leader whose passion for education and track record of transformative leadership will be invaluable to our district. We are confident that under her guidance, School District 22 will continue to thrive,” said Board of Education Chair Mark Olsen.

Board of Education Vice-chair, Kelli Sullivan said Mitchell “is the leader we need to achieve our vision of a community where all are respected, and each person is encouraged to develop to their full potential.”

"I am honoured to join School District 22 and am eager to collaborate with the dedicated staff, students, and partners. Together, we will build on the district's successes and work towards a bright and inclusive future for each and every learner,” Mitchell said.