Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce takes home BC Economic Development award

Photo: Facebook Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber General Manager, left, and Kevin Rothwell membership manager hold the BC Economic Development Economic Development Marketing Innovation Award.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has some new hardware after attending the BC Economic Development awards banquet in Penticton.

“We took home the Economic Development Marketing Innovation Award for a community with greater than 20,000 population for our Work and Invest Vernon Campaign,” said chamber General Manager Dan Proulx in a Facebook post. “Honoured by this provincial recognition and proud of the work that has been accomplished.”

The British Columbia Economic Development Association (BCEDA) is the premier professional association for economic development practitioners in British Columbia. With a membership of more than 500 individuals from communities throughout the province, BCEDA offers a comprehensive range of services aimed at fostering the growth and expansion of businesses, attracting new investments and driving strategic infrastructure investment, land use planning, and community enhancement.