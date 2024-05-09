A first for Western Canada, Ritz-Carlton Residences are coming to Vernon's Predator Ridge

Photo: Predator Ridge

The legendary service of The Ritz-Carlton Residences is coming to Predator Ridge.

The project will mark the first world-class luxury brand to enter the Okanagan region and the first Ritz-Carlton standalone branded residential development in Canada.

Owned by real estate development company Wesbild Holdings Ltd., Predator Ridge is adding to its world-class status with the development.

Coming to market in 2026, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Okanagan, Predator Ridge will bring a new level of service to one of Canada’s most remarkable places.

“For 33 years, Predator Ridge has evolved to become one of Canada’s premiere all-season resort communities, bringing regional and national success to the emerging Okanagan Valley. It is an honour to have been selected by The Ritz-Carlton, let alone be the host property for so many Canadian firsts,” says Brad Pelletier, senior vice-president, Wesbild Holdings Ltd.

“I’m incredibly proud of Predator Ridge’s initial vision and humble roots, but seeing the looks on The Ritz-Carlton executives’ faces when we toured them around our property and region was something I’ll never forget. This is the ultimate testimonial for what we’ve become.”

Located 30 minutes from Kelowna International Airport (YLW) and at the heart of the North Okanagan’s Scenic Sip wine district, Predator Ridge features neighbourhoods of award-winning homes nestled amidst 36 holes of championship golf and award-winning champagne powder mountains.

“We were saving the most compelling site to date, and when The Ritz-Carlton came into the picture, the stars aligned — right time, right site, right brand. We knew this piece of land deserved something special, and we’re glad we waited," says Gordon Karau, director of planning and product development.

“When scouting new locations for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, we look for destinations that transcend the ordinary — places with distinctive style and discerning attention to detail. Predator Ridge delivers all this and more with unmatched natural beauty and a clear vision of the property’s endless possibilities,” says Sarah Khalifa, vice-president, mixed use development, Marriott International.

“When we stood atop the site, we agreed, ‘This is the real Canada.’ This was a place unlike anywhere else.”

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Okanagan, Predator Ridge won’t just be the crown jewel of Predator Ridge - it will be the star of the Okanagan’s coming-of-age narrative.

Over the next decade, Predator Ridge will see an expanded trail system, a local winery partnership with O’Rourke Family Estate, a world-class Okanagan Gondola collaboration, as well as amenity introductions and expansions.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have had the guidance of Avington Financial in the selection and appointment of The Residences. This relationship is truly symbolic of the greatness that’s to come to the Okanagan Valley,” says Pelletier.

“The combination of a special region, unique community and global hospitality brand is the perfect foundation to celebrate Predator Ridge’s achievements with the world. This has been our best kept secret, but we’re ready to tell this story because it’s a vision we’re passionate about.”

According to Predator Ridge, there has been a growing consumer demand for branded, standalone properties within resort-style, amenity-rich communities. Owners value the luxury and service that comes with brands they have come to know and trust. With Residences currently in Montreal and Toronto, The Ritz-Carlton is a world-renowned luxury brand that is continuing to grow in Canada.

While the development has only just commenced, excitement is in the air.

“We move mountains with our minds first. The equipment comes later,” says Karau.