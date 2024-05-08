Dr. Morgan Campbell opens walk-in clinic in Vernon's CareConnect I.D.A Pharmacy

Photo: CareConnect I.D.A Pharmacy

Months after the last walk-in clinic in the city closed, a doctor has opened a part-time walk in clinic at a Vernon pharmacy.

Dr. Morgan Campbell will be accepting patients on a first-come, first-served basis at CareConnect I.D.A Pharmacy, 5301 25th Ave., in the Landing Plaza.

A voice mail message for the doctor says the walk-in clinic will be in operation Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The facility is currently the only walk-in clinic in the city.

The Sterling Centre and Superstore both closed their clinics last fall, leaving thousands of patients without easy access to doctor.

Vernon's Urgent and Primary Care Clinic does see patients who do not have a regular doctor, but it is an same day appointment-based clinic.

Patients can also go to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital emergency room.