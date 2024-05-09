RCMP invite the public to meet & greet at coffee shops

Photo: RCMP

Community members can get coffee with a cop next week in Vernon and Armstrong.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are inviting the public to drop by at local coffee shops for an hour-and-a-half session. Police officers will be available Wednesday, May 15 to meet the public and answer questions about the job.

“Coffee with a Cop is a community policing initiative that aims to improve and strengthen police-public relations,” said Const. Chris Terleski in a news release. “Community members can engage with local officers in a casual, relaxed setting."

The event in Vernon will run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Blenz Coffee at 2706 30th Ave.

In Armstrong, coffee with a cop will take place at PV Blvd Coffee at 2510 Pleasant Valley Blvd from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Terleski added that the event is a chance for people interested in a policing career to speak to officers.

“Not only can you talk to local officers about their experiences, but an RCMP recruiter will be on site to talk about and answer any questions you have about the hiring process.”