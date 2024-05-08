North Okanagan Crime Stoppers invites residents to keep safe through shredding personal information

Photo: Contributed

North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers wants to help people protect their identity.

The NOSCS will be holding three Shred-a-thon events throughout the North Okanagan this year.

The first will be held at Vernon’s Wholesale Club on May 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People can bring personal documents or data stored in c.d.’s to be shredded on site by interior mobile shredding.

A minimum $8 donation is required per box.

The Armstrong shred is June 22 at Askews from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Salmon Arm event is Oct. 19 at Piccadilly Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NOSCS supports law enforcement, promotes safety in the community and fights crime through Canada-wide anonymous tips.