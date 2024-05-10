Wind scorpion spotted in Penticton, not poisonous, but they do have a nasty bite

Photo: Cy Young

The creepy crawlies just keep on coming.

Cy Young got more than he bargained for during a round at the Three Blind Mice Disc Golf course in Penticton when the monstrosity suddenly appeared.

Young said it came “shooting out of the ground. I've lived here my whole life and have never seen anything like this. My first thought was that it looked like a miniature version of those horrifying camel spiders you see in the Middle East. Thing was pretty aggressive as well.”

Young did some online sleuthing and guessed the multi-legged critter to be a wind scorpion.

And he was right.

Steve Ball Sr., with Bug Master Pest Control, said Young had a very rare encounter with a creature that prefers to come out only at night.

“They hang around with real scorpions, mostly in the South Okanagan. There are several species known to inhabit the south country, all look similar to this sample,” Ball said.

And even if arachnoids do not scare you silly, you might want to avoid this one.

“They can bite, but they have no venom. The bite is not a pleasant experience due to the size of their mandibles,” Ball said. “They are a spider, but because of their similar look to a scorpion, that’s where they get their name: the wind scorpion.

“They can be fairly big as far as spiders go, measuring two inches stretched out. Because they are nocturnal in nature, it is rare to see them during the day.”

And because of the rarity of the spider, Young was lucky, or unlucky depending on your attitude towards spiders, to see such a critter.

Have you had a close encounter of the insect kind? Email us a picture and we may feature it as out Bug of the Week.