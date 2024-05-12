North Okanagan Children’s Festival is back at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Photo: File photo

The North Okanagan Children’s Festival is back.

The popular event will be held at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre May 24 and 25 and will feature fun for the whole family.

The festival offers toddlers, school-aged children and their families live performances, workshops and interactive play.

Performances and workshops will take place each morning and afternoon with free activities. There will also be roving entertainers, outdoor activities and food trucks.

The festival was created by VDPAC Artistic Director Erin Kennedy in March 2022 to help bring families together and introduce little ones to the joy of live performance in a welcoming and relaxed environment.

“The North Okanagan Children’s Festival holds a special place in my heart,” said Kennedy. “[There are] many new people moving to our community, and we’re looking forward to bringing people together.”

This year, three acclaimed artistic companies will delight festival-goers of all ages.

On May 24, at 5:30 p.m. The Golden Crust Family will be in Polson Park where they will be setting up an RV camp along with the Polson Park Night Market. People are invited to gather around the RV “to witness this exceptional circus comedy show.”

Uzume Taiko Drummers will be at the VDPAC at 11 a.m. on March 25.

"Using a diverse collection of percussive and melodic instruments as well as taiko drums, Uzume Taiko brings a vibrant, contemporary sensibility to the ancient art of drumming," reads the event description. "With the choreographed physicality of martial arts, the heart-stopping pulse of the O-Daiko, and the rhythmic sensitivity of a jazz ensemble, the drummers create an exhilarating experience."

At 2 p.m. May 25, the 360 All Stars take centre stage.

Hailed as a "supercharged urban circus,” the 360 All Stars boasts an international cast of world champion and world record-holding athletes and artists that have been seen by more one million people around the world.

In addition to the performances, families can participate in a variety of workshops, including Baby's First Concert, Nursery Land Adventure 2.0, Movement & Rhythm Jamboree and the Erikson Family Hootenanny on May 24 in the Marie Fleming Studio VDPAC.

The festival’s Fun Zone will host outdoor activities provided by local organizations such as the Okanagan Science Centre, North Valley Gymnastics, Vernon Community Arts Centre, Allan Brooks Nature Centre, Okanagan Regional Library, Community Safety Office and CCRR Vernon in conjunction with BGC Okanagan.

Local performers will perform on the outdoor community stage.

All workshops and performances are pick your price, meaning families choose how much they pay for workshops and tickets to performances from a range of prices – $0, $6, $10, $15, or $20.

“Having price choices is important so that all families can afford to attend the festival,” said Kennedy. “This lets families pick the price that works for them while still supporting our non-profit theatre.”

Workshop space is limited. Families are encouraged to get registrations and tickets in advance.

For tickets and workshop registration, call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or click here.