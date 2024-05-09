Group tackles noxious Scotch thistle before opening Greater Vernon area park to public

Chelsey Mutter

A group of School District 22 students and community volunteers were in the BX Wednesday, to learn about – and deal with – Scotch thistle.

President of the BX Swan Lake Community Association Paul Jeffery Williamson, says the group invited schools to come learn about the weeds and then spend time helping to dig them out.

Scotch thistle is a noxious weed under the BC Weed Control Act, that can quickly become a big problem as it can grow up to six feet tall and seeds remain viable in the ground for 30 years.

Specifically, the weed is a major concern in the North Okanagan.

The weed can’t be pulled, but rather shovels are used to dig around the root until it “pops” out. The plant is then flipped over with the root facing the sun to dry up.

Cleaning up soon-to-be public land

The nasty weed was being dug up at a 132-acre parcel of land bought by RDNO areas B and C in 2015. Area B Director Bob Fleming says the land is the last of the historic BX Ranch and is being turned into an agricultural park.

“It starts with the idea that it can be a working farm, ecological reserve, there’s all kinds of plant, animal, bird life value here,” said Fleming.

“We’ve maintained the old historic barn, for instance, it’s a habitat for bats, birds, owls, great blue herons hunt on this farm.”

Fleming says the land will largely be hayed at first, as it’s been in the past. Eventually, the RDNO plans to have spaces for new or young local farmers to use, a community garden, a food forest, pollinator corridor and more.

The project requires clearing weeds from the land, including the noxious Scotch thistle.

Williamson says the community association is hoping to control the Scotch thistle without having to use herbicides. He says the toxin would be ingested by rodents and work its way up through the food chain.

SD 22 students were on the land for about an hour to learn and dig, and Williamson says eight classes took part.

The park is not yet open to the public – or been named – but it’s all in the process.