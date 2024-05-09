Downtown Vernon business in severe financial distress

Photo: Darren Handschuh

They have been a staple in the downtown core for almost five years, but Little Plum Children's Boutique is in serious financial distress.

Owners Camille Hivelin and Nara Straw have poured their heart and soul into the Vernon business, but since January there has been a significant decline in sales, leading Hivelin to wonder how much longer they can keep the doors open.

Along with consignment children's clothing, there is also a coffee shop with a variety of pastries. Hivelin said they tried to make the 30th Avenue business a place where mothers can not only shop, but take a bit of a break with a coffee, tea and pastry.

Hivelin said she is not sure why there was such a dramatic decline in business since January.

“Our sales were rising a little bit each month, but not since January. We cannot make it to the end of the month,” she said, holding back tears as she speaks.

Hivelin and Straw say one of the ongoing challenges they face is parking, or a lack thereof.

“There is nowhere to park and people have to pay,” said Hivelin, adding the price of parking also keeps going up with the latest increase happening last month.

Hivelin relays the story of a new mom who came into the store and realized she forgot to put money in the parking meter. By the time she returned to her vehicle moments later, bylaw had issued a ticket. The woman then left without shopping at the store, having already spent money on a parking fine.

“People say parking is a hassle,” Hivelin said.

Referring to city-owned parking lots, Hivelin said there are numerous monthly parking spots but “there is only a tiny space” for hourly parking.

“There should be free parking if they want to keep downtown going,” she said.

Straw said they would be willing to pay a little more in municipal taxes each year of the city would allow free parking in the downtown core.

“It might actually be worth it to get more business,” Straw said. “They did the (2900 Plaza) but they are not doing it this year. Maybe that money could go towards free parking all summer long.”

In the meantime, Hivelin said they will be implementing suggestions from customers and doing what they can to turn things around.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon on the matter of pay parking.