Truck catches fire in front of a Vernon business Wednesday morning

Mike Clark was on his way to work Wednesday morning when he received a call that his automotive shop was on fire.

When Clark arrived at Vernon Auto and Diesel Repair just before 9 a.m., he found it was a Dodge Ram truck parked in front of his 44 Avenue business that was in flames.

Clark said a customer was preparing for a cross-country move and stopped by the shop to have something checked out on his Eco-Diesel engine.

“He was moving from West Kelowna to Ontario and he was having problems with his truck so he Googled me and it caught fire before I got here,” said Clark.

Clark said the truck owner lifted the hood and the engine was on fire. Employees from Okanagan Glass, which is across the street from Clark's business, saw the flames and ran over with fire extinguishers. They managed to suppress, but not fully extinguish, the flames.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to the scene and quickly put the fire out.

"If it wasn't for the quick response of Ken at Okanagan Glass and the Vernon fire department, the building would have gone up," Clark said.

No one was injured, but Clark said the heat from the flames broke the front window of his business and melted his storefront sign.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Vernon communications department for more information.