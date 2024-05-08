Vernon area residents asked to conserve water amid slow snow melt and higher-than-average temperatures

Photo: Darren Handschuh Kalamalka Lake dam in April 2022, another year below normal levels

Greater Vernon Water is asking customers to conserve water amid slow snow melt and warmer than average temperatures.

In an update to the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, taking place Wednesday evening, GVW is highlighting the slow snow melt during the spring freshet.

April typically sees increased water flow due to melting snow and spring rains, increasing water storage reservoirs. Due to the warm and somewhat dry spring, water storage at Duteau Reservoir and Kalamalka Lake are currently below average.

While the freshet and precipitation is expected to help fill reservoirs in May, GVW says May and June will be pivotal in establishing water storage levels and determining future water restrictions.

Even though the system remains in the freshet monitoring period – typically a time without restrictions – GVW will remain in Stage 1 water restrictions. There are four stages beyond the normal levels, with one being the least restrictive.

With warmer-than-average weather expected in the next week - Vernon is anticipating hitting 30 C on Saturday and Sunday - GVW is expecting higher demand for water. GVW is asking customers to conserve water.

The system will also be pushing heightened messaging to customers about the risk of drought this summer.

“Stage 1 also impacts operations and the variable Environmental Flow Needs (EFN) requirements for Duteau Creek,” reads the update. “Operations has been actively conserving water in the Duteau storage reservoirs by optimizing the use of Kalamalka Lake, reducing operational flushing and is preparing backup wells.”

GVW is also working with large irrigators who’d requested early turn on.