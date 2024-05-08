Vernon woman riding more than 6,000 km in preparation for Trans Am Bike Nonstop in June

Photo: Facebook

Leah Goldstein is tackling another Herculean event.

The Vernon woman has started getting ready for the Trans Am Bike Nonstop cycling race by going on a marathon ride.

According to a post on her Facebook page, Goldstein is riding a loop from her home in Vernon to Soap Lake, Washington and back, a distance of 6,670 km (4,200 miles.)

She will be doing the ride “unsupported” which requires a lot of maintenance training, mindset work and research about the route, elevations, nutrition choices and where to sleep along the way.

While she may be riding alone, Goldstein has strong support from sponsors, friends and family.

The Trans Am Bike Nonstop starts on June 2 in Astoria, Oregon.

The event features a common start, but two separate finish locations of Washington D.C. or Yorktown, Virginia – a distance of close to 5,000 km for either route.

The elite athlete is no stranger to riding incredibly long distances.

In 2022, she came in first at the Hoodoo 500 ultra-marathon cycling event in Utah.

Not only did Goldstein win the gruelling race, she set a new women’s and women’s 50+ course record of 37 hours and three minutes.

The Hoodoo 500 bills itself as the most “epic and challenging event of its kind” rolling through or around three national parks, three national monuments and three Utah State Parks.

Goldstein was also the first female overall solo winner of the Race Across America 2021, hailed as one of the toughest races in the world.

When she is not on her bike, Goldstein is a much sought-after motivational speaker.

By age 17, Goldstein was a world kickboxing champion.

Shortly thereafter, she enlisted in the Israeli military and became one of the few female instructors of the elite Commando division, specializing in Krav Maga.

Goldstein then transitioned into a special forces unit, combating terrorism and violent crime. The extreme lifestyle of the secret police eventually took its toll, and she found her salvation on a bicycle.

She convinced Israel to release her, as she pursued a 10-year career as a professional cyclist in Europe and North America – and eventually to the longest single stage race in the world, Race Across America.

Goldstein eventually found her way to the North Okanagan where she calls Vernon home.