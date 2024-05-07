Siren to sound near Predator Ridge in Vernon along with emergency alert testing, no cause for concern

Wednesday morning will be a loud one for Vernon residents – especially those in Predator Ridge.

The city is reminding residents of a province-wide emergency alert system test taking place tomorrow at 10:55 a.m. PST.

The Alert Ready test will send notifications on televisions, radio and compatible phones.

Testing of the system is intended to:

Increase public awareness about the system and spark emergency preparedness conversations, so that Canadians can be ready and prepared in the event of an actual emergency.

Validate the effectiveness and reliability of the system to ensure it operates as intended from end to end.

In relation to the test, the emergency siren in the Predator Ridge area will be tested at the same time. The auditory test will last about three minutes.

The public is warned it might hear a wailing sound with a cycle of high and low pitch tones during the test. The siren is only for testing purposes and no action is required by the public.

The emergency siren is an initiative of the Predator Ridge Community Safety group, who made a request to City Council to have the device installed at Fire Station 3. The intent was to augment emergency communications for the purposes of evacuation due to wildfire.

The testing takes place amid Emergency Preparedness Week which is a national event supported by Public Safety Canada. More information about the week and how to prepare for an emergency can be found online here.

getprepared.gc.ca