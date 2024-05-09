Fletcher's Keep was created in Lumby to ease financial hardships in caring for aging dogs

Photo: Anita Dunford Fletcher's Keep created in memory of old dog

Anyone who’s had a dog knows the unconditional love they are capable of giving and when Anita Dunford’s dog Fletcher got old and developed a tumour, she returned the love.

“You kind of look back and reflect on it and you see just how much of a support system [dogs] are. He helped me through the ups and downs and grieving and all sorts of issues,” she says.

But caring for an aging dog can be expensive, so Dunford has created a senior dog foundation in Fletcher’s name.

“A senior dog could get diabetes and go on to live for many years, but they do get like us in that we are more prone to needing more care, and it's becoming harder,” says Dunford, who knows everyone, including pet owners, are feeling the pinch these days.

“We're witnessing a lot of people forgoing their own care, to get the care that they need for their senior dogs, and particularly seniors. I've gone into assisted living homes, and when they're forced to separate or abandon their dogs, their own mental health just plummets.”

After years of procrastination, Dunford is pleased to announce Fletcher’s Keep is now a registered charity in BC, and she has big plans for her foundation.

She’s hoping to offer a health and wellness service that would help low income earners cover medical and dental bills for their senior pets, offer dayhome stays and eventually a hospice to offer owners an alternative when faced with their dog’s end of life care.

Her focus will be on seniors, but Dunford understands even a young person can find care for their aging animal unmanageable.

She’s created the first ever “Sniff around Lumby” which coincides with Lumby’s Downtown Community Showcase May 11th.

Dunford is hoping her family and pet friendly scavenger hunt will attract some like minded people, some volunteers and maybe some future funds for Fletcher’s Keep.

Anyone interested is asked to register at the Fletcher's Keep Senior Dog Foundation tent located at The Rusty Spur Farm Feed and Pet Store, 1863 Shuswap Ave, Lumby and arrive by 10:00 a.m. Saturday to secure a spot.