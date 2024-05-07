Fruit stand one step closer to being allowed to operate in Coldstream near college

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Coldstream council is recommending fruit stands be allowed to set up at the pull-out on College Way across from Okanagan College.

The bylaw change was brought up at the Committee of the Whole meeting, Monday. Mayor Ruth Hoyte says the matter will be going before council to be ratified – receive final approval – at the District of Coldstream’s next council meeting May 13.

“Permits can be issued for that location, once “officially” voted on by Council next Monday,” said Hoyte in an email.

Last summer, restrictions in the bylaw prevented a fruit stand from setting up shop at it’s long-time location after bylaw received a complaint. Previously, the stand Badhan Orchards, had been selling there without a permit for about 13 years.

Karn Badhan with the orchard had applied for a permit for his stand , but did not receive one from the district.

Hoyte says the spot will be “first come, first serve” as all locations sanctioned by the District of Coldstream are.

“I believe the vendor who used that spot will apply for a permit and we welcome him,” said Hoyte.

Badhan told Castanet he planned to apply for a permit again for summer 2024.