Thousands of salmon fry released in Lower Vernon Creek in effort to return sockeye to Okanagan

Tracey Prediger

Members of the Okanagan Indian Band lined the banks of the Lower Vernon Creek for the 2nd annual fry release in that location.

Students from the Band’s cultural immersion school, Nk?maplqs I? Snm?am?ay?a?tn I? K?l Sqilx?t?t, and neighbouring Okanagan Landing Elementary joined elders and officials in ceremonial prayer and song during the release of over 5,000 sockeye salmon.

Tyson Marcel, a hatchery biologist with Okanagan Nation Alliance, explained in the short time since passage has been accommodated through the Penticton Dam, the salmon are making their way home.

“Over the past two years, the salmon have had full access into Okanagan Lake where these fish are now coming back and spawning in these systems that they used to once spawn," said Marcel. "In Lower Vernon Creek, Mission Creek, Powers Creek, all these wonderful spawning habitats where these fish did not have access to for so long, they are actually able to make it up to these systems and now spawn.”

One by one, students released the tiny fry which average two grams and are just six months old. From the Lower Vernon Creek they’ll make their way into Okanagan Lake where they’ll stay for their first year as they grow bigger, before making their way to the coast.

Marcel says through salmon homing, which is not completely understood yet by biologists, the adults should make their way back to the creek of entry around the four year mark.

Several fry release ceremonies are scheduled throughout the Okanagan in the month of May. ONA says it's committed to nurturing healthy salmon populations for future generations while honouring the importance of culture and knowledge through intergenerational ceremony.

Mikah Wilson is a grade 7 student who has spent every school morning for the past three years in Okanagan class learning the Syilx language and culture. Although she jokes she was "voluntold" to be part of the ceremony, she understands the significance of the salmon.

“They are bringing salmon back to these waters after 100 years," said Wilson. "They bring us food and they are important for the ecosystem.”

The ONA fry release is part of a long term program to restore the historical range of Sockeye in the upper Okanagan watershed, Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake systems, and a region of the Columbia River Basin.

The hatchery facility is funded primarily by the Grant and Chelan Public Utility Districts in Washington, USA.