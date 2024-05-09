Asbestos exposure during repairs shuts down Enderby shop

Photo: Google Street View

A stop-work order was issued at the end of April to Red Apple in Enderby due to asbestos exposure.

According to incident reports from WorkSafeBC, a stop-work order was issued at 11:45 a.m. on April 26 due to the risk of worker health from exposure to hazardous materials, including asbestos and crystalline silica.

“Through discussion with the owner, it was confirmed that asbestos was identified in the vinyl floor tiles,” reads an inspection report.

The inspection found about nine square feet of flooring had been removed and replaced with plywood, the edges had been duct taped down and the word “caution” spray painted on top. A worker told the inspection officer that flooring had been removed with a powdered concrete saw and sledgehammers.

The worker said there was "a lot of dust generated."

According to one of two inspection reports, there was no containment. Some sheets of poly were draped over some of the merchandise and floor, and the contractor had a vacuum but couldn’t operate it because of an electrical issue.

The work was to repair the foundation following water leak damage.

To ensure compliance with Occupation Health and Safety standards, the store must take proper clean-up and/or abatement measures to eliminate exposure hazard. Before returning to work at the Enderby store, WorkSafeBC must review the risk assessment, procedures performed for the clean-up/abatement and give a final clearance letter.

Castanet reached out to Red Apple but did not receive a response.

WorkSafe confirms the stop work order remains in place as of May 8. The agency said the store was operating until the stop-work order was issued.