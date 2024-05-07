RCMP investigating damage to aircraft at Vernon Regional Airport

Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP are investigating vandalism at the Vernon Regional Airport in late April.

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP said in a news release that three people climbed over a security fence at the airport and onto the airfield at about 11 p.m. April 20.

The trio climbed in and out of several aircrafts on the ground which resulted in several thousand dollars worth of damages to one aircraft.

“We’re releasing these photographs to the public hoping someone will either know who they are, or will have information that will assist in furthering our investigation," said Terleski.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photographs or knows any information that may help are asked to call the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2024-6040. Anonymous tips can be given through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online here.