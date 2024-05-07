Body found in vehicle near Ellison Provincial Park deemed suspicious

Photo: Google Street View Eastside Road on the edge of Ellison Provincial Park where the body is reported to have been found

Vernon RCMP say a body has been found in a vehicle near Ellison Provincial Park, and that the death is considered suspicious.

Const. Chris Terleski with Vernon RCMP said on Sunday at about 7 p.m., officers responded to a body found in a vehicle parked along Eastside Road in Vernon near Ellison.

“Although a full determination has not yet been made in relation to any criminality, the circumstances surrounding the person’s death are considered suspicious in nature,” said Terleski in an email.

Terleski says there isn’t any known risk to the public at this time.

One Castanet reader said they saw a vehicle on the edge of Ellison Provincial Park on Monday morning with what appeared to be a tarp covering the passenger side of the vehicle, and a large police presence was there later in the day.

Castanet reporter Tracey Prediger went to the scene Monday evening and the vehicle was not there.

-with files from Tracey Prediger