RCMP seeking identity of suspect in Vernon theft

Photo: RCMP

Police are seeking help to identify a suspect from a theft in Vernon.

RCMP put out a media release on Tuesday showing the suspect, alleging he stole $400 in cash and merchandise from a business in the 5500-block of Anderson Way. The images show the incident happening in Home Depot.

Const. Chris Terleski says the theft took place on April 29, around 4 p.m. Terleski described the man as having a long, braided brown beard and tattoos on his arms and neck.

“If you recognize the person in these photos, or have information that may assist with the investigation, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file #2024-6482.”