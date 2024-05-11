Repaving project to close portion of Back Enderby road in Spallumcheen Tuesday

Photo: Township of Spallumcheen Portion of Back Enderby Rd to close Monday morning

The Township of Spallumcheen is advising motorists of a planned road closure and traffic delays for a portion of Back Enderby Road Tuesday, May 14.

The road between Highway 97A and MountainView Road will be closed to all traffic starting at 7:00 am - 12:00 p.m.

Traffic is able to detour to Highway 97A via Mountainview Road and Perimeter Flagging will be on site.

Crews from Okanagan Aggregates will be on site performing upgrading work and signage will be posted indicating the scheduled closure.

Once the first step of pulverizing the pavement is completed, Back Enderby Road will return to single lane alternating traffic.

The Township of Spallumcheen appreciates your patience and cooperation during the closure and asks that you observe all safety signage and equipment on site.