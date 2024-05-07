Parents speak up over future of closed Lumby elementary

Photo: Contributed Survey on sale and future use of already closed school

After sending out a survey last Thursday asking parents if they support the sale of Whitevale Elementary, the school board is sharing more information about the Lumby school which was closed in 2006.

The two question survey asked parents if they supported School District 22’s decision to put the property up for sale and what people would like to see the site used for in the future.

To date, the board has received more than 350 responses which, according to the board’s secretary treasurer, is a tremendous amount of engagement.

In a press release issued Monday afternoon Adrian Johnson says a lot of people are concerned with selling the school when Lumby is a growing community.

He assures people there is sufficient space in J.W. Inglis Elementary and Charles Bloom Secondary, which are the two existing schools in the area, and shares that enrolment projections actually show a "gentle decline" over the next 20 years.

“That comes as a surprise to people, given the number of young families moving to Lumby and the surrounding area,” says Johnson.

Since the building closed in the summer of 2006, it has been mainly used for district storage.

The site is zoned "small holding" and is considered "residential" in the Official Community Plan.

The survey will remain open until Tuesday, May 28, at 11:45 p.m.and now includes more background information like birth rates, cost implications of keeping the school and what future uses could look like.