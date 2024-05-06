Driving prohibition issued after truck and boat end up in Coldstream ditch

Photo: North Okanagan RCMP

A truck hauling a boat hit the ditch in Coldstream Saturday night and the driver was given a 90-day driving prohibition after failing a roadside screening test.

Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon RCMP says police responded to a single vehicle collision in the 200 block of Highway 97 in Coldstream at about 7:45 p.m. May 4.

The vehicle went off the road to the right and into the ditch causing extensive damage to both the boat and the truck. No injuries were reported.

The driver of the truck was traveling alone and failed the roadside screening. They were then given a 90-day driving prohibition.