Justice Park fire quickly put out by Vernon Fire Rescue Services

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Fire in Justice Park quickly extinguished

Fire crews attended to reports of a fire in the park across from the Vernon Courthouse late Monday afternoon.

The call came in just after 3:30 p.m. after smoke and flames were visible from Justice Park.

Traffic on 27th street was briefly obstructed as Vernon Fire and Rescue Services quickly put out the fire.

Over the years, several fires have been doused in the same location and in June of 2023, the area was cordoned off with police tape. It was later revealed a man died from burns he sustained in a "suspicious incident."