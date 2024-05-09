A pastry shop catering to various allergies is being pitched at the 2024 Enterprize Challenge

Photo: Gabriela Flores

The Community Futures Enterprize Challenge is back for 2024.

The “business bootcamp” has emerging entrepreneurs and business owners compete for prize packages to help further their businesses.

The seven finalists will take part in a Dragon’s Den-style pitch competition before volunteer judges and a live audience. Castanet is featuring the seven finalists to give members of the public a peak at the competition before the final pitches.

Gabriela Flores and her business Baking Time is the final feature before the live Enterprize Challenge taking place tonight.

What is your business idea?

My business idea revolves around a pastry shop called Baking Time, which specializes in customizable and personalized cakes for various occasions. We prioritize allergy-friendly options, aiming to assist individuals with dietary restrictions in enjoying delicious treats.

What will your business bring to the North Okanagan?

Our business will bring significant positive changes to the North Okanagan region. By offering customized and allergy-friendly desserts, we address the needs of a previously underserved demographic, enhancing the quality of life for many. Additionally, our commitment to sourcing local ingredients fosters economic growth within the community, supporting other small businesses and creating a thriving local ecosystem

If you had to describe the Enterprize process so far, what three words would you use?

Challenging: The journey of establishing my business has been challenging yet rewarding.

Growth: I have experienced significant personal and professional growth while going through the preparation process.

Community: The sense of community that has emerged from this process has been particularly inspiring, as I've connected with fellow entrepreneurs and built a support network.

How are you feeling going into the upcoming Finalists Pitch, Awards & Challenger Showcase on May 9?

As May 9th approaches, which will mark the final speech, award challenges, and showcase, I feel a mix of excitement and apprehension. Stepping out of my comfort zone can be intimidating, but I see it as an incredible opportunity for personal and professional growth. I am eager to share my passion with others, and I hope this experience inspires them to pursue their dreams, too.

The public is invited to watch the showdown taking place tonight, tickets are free and available online here.