Videography company helping preserve memories pitched at this year's Enterprize Challenge

Photo: Sarah Smith

The Community Futures Enterprize Challenge is back for 2024.

The “business bootcamp” has emerging entrepreneurs and business owners compete for prize packages to help further their businesses.

The seven finalists will take part in a Dragon’s Den-style pitch competition before volunteer judges and a live audience. Castanet is featuring the seven finalists to give members of the public a peak at the competition before the final pitches.

Sarah Smith Media is today’s feature.

What is your business idea?

Sarah Smith Media is a videography business that specializes in visual storytelling through natural and authentic videos that help brands grow their online presence, and preserve memories for individuals and businesses along their journey. Tell stories, build brands, preserve memories.

What will your business bring to the North Okanagan?

Alongside the brand-building video content that Sarah Smith Media creates, we're also bringing Legacy Videos to the North Okanagan, video keepsakes for senior citizens and their families. Most wait until a family member is no longer with them to plan a memorial video, but Sarah Smith Video produces videos for the families while their loved one is still here, thereby creating a video that is a celebration of life! Sarah has a knack for establishing laid-back interview experiences for her clients, allowing them to reveal their true selves, resulting in authentic videos that resonate with the target audience.

If you had to describe the Enterprize process so far, what three words would you use?

Exciting, challenging, rewarding.

How are you feeling going into the upcoming Finalists Pitch, Awards & Challenger Showcase on May 9?

I feel proud and confident. Getting to the finale has given Sarah Smith Media a nice big breath of fresh air. I feel like I'm on the right path. Building a business is challenging with a lot of ups and downs, and a lot of second-guessing, so getting this far has made me truly believe that I'm doing the right thing. Regardless of the outcome, the Enterprize Challenge has given my business a huge momentum boost and I can't wait to see how it grows over the next few months.

The public is invited to watch the showdown taking place May 9, tickets are free and available online here.