Wildfire mitigation work to protect Vernon and Lake Country water supply

Photo: BCWS Crater Creek wildfire in 2023. File photo

The main water source for Vernon and Lake Country is being safeguarded against the risk of wildfires.

Beginning immediately, the provincial and local governments are planning a project to mitigate the risk of wildfires at North Aberdeen Plateau.

A media release from the Ministry of Forests on May 6 said the fire-mitigation work includes removing flammable woody material, thinning stands and removing dead debris to stop or slow the spread of fires.

"We know that the risk of a wildfire in the area could have very real impacts,” said Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston. “Which is why we are taking action to protect this resource now and for future generations.”

The North Aberdeen Plateau provides water for 18,000 people and agriculture producers in Lake Country, wrote the Ministry of Forests. It also supplies water for the Greater Vernon Water Utility, a service that provides domestic and agricultural water to approximately 71,000 people in Vernon and Coldstream.

Along with protecting the water, the project aims to protect water infrastructure, which could be damaged by wildfires. The project will span multiple years.