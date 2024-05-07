Business aimed at helping seniors being pitched at the 2024 Enterprize Challenge

Photo: Errands and Beyond RJ with a client

The Community Futures Enterprize Challenge is back for 2024.

The “business bootcamp” has emerging entrepreneurs and business owners compete for prize packages to help further their businesses.

The seven finalists will take part in a Dragon’s Den-style pitch competition before volunteer judges and a live audience. Castanet is featuring the seven finalists to give members of the public a peak at the competition before the final pitches.

Errands and Beyond from Precious and RJ Gatpandan is being featured today.

What is your business idea?

Errands and Beyond is a full service company catering to seniors’ needs and everybody else who needs that extra set of hands for any personal, household or business needs. As long as it is within our means, we will certainly do it! From running to the grocery store, changing the light bulb to more complex tasks like appliance installation, or renovations.

What will your business bring to the North Okanagan?

Seniors are the biggest age group here in Vernon and almost half of them lives alone. Our business is about making their lives easy and providing a reliable service with a heart is what we are here for. Our values and cultural background as Filipino immigrants helped mold us to be resilient, resourceful, dependable, respectful, and family oriented. We perform all errands as if they were our own or in the manner you can expect a relative or loved one to do it for you.

If you had to describe the Enterprize process so far, what three words would you use?

Beginning, Exhilarating, Purposeful

How are you feeling going into the upcoming Finalists Pitch, Awards & Challenger Showcase on May 9?

We are a big ball of emotions, anxious, excited, nervous and a whole lot more. But overall, we are mostly excited for the people, especially seniors, to know more about our business. We hope that though our pitch and the Enterprize stage, we will be able to show our passion and determination to help. We are optimistic that our message will reach the people who needs us and know that we exist for the purpose of helping make their lives a bit easier.

The public is invited to watch the showdown taking place May 9, tickets are free and available online here.