Kamloops man killed in crash on Highway 97 near Falkland

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man is dead after a crash that closed Highway 97 for several hours near Westwold on Sunday morning.

Cpl. Tania Finn with the North Okanagan RCMP says frontline officers responded to a collision between and motorcycle and a truck at about 10 a.m. on Sunday. The incident took place in the 6500-block of Highway 97 near Westwold.

An investigation found a motorcycle was travelling south on the highway and rear ended a pick up truck that was stopped and waiting to make a turn off the highway.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of bystanders and medical personnel, the motorcycle rider, a 66-year-old Kamloops man, was pronounced deceased,” said Finn.

The highway was closed for about six hours to allow responders to safely complete their work and police to complete their investigation.