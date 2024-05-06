236708
236692
Vernon  

Kamloops man killed in crash on Highway 97 near Falkland

Man dead in Hwy. 97 crash

- | Story: 486022

A Kamloops man is dead after a crash that closed Highway 97 for several hours near Westwold on Sunday morning.

Cpl. Tania Finn with the North Okanagan RCMP says frontline officers responded to a collision between and motorcycle and a truck at about 10 a.m. on Sunday. The incident took place in the 6500-block of Highway 97 near Westwold.

An investigation found a motorcycle was travelling south on the highway and rear ended a pick up truck that was stopped and waiting to make a turn off the highway.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of bystanders and medical personnel, the motorcycle rider, a 66-year-old Kamloops man, was pronounced deceased,” said Finn.

The highway was closed for about six hours to allow responders to safely complete their work and police to complete their investigation.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Vernon News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


228841


Real Estate
5016170
2186 Finlay Crt
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$995,000
more details
236250


Send us your News Tips!


231399


Salmon Arm SPCA Featured Pet

Snuggles
Snuggles Salmon Arm SPCA >




TheTango.net
Accidental masterpieces

Accidental masterpieces

Galleries | May 06, 2024

Emily Blunt had 'effortless fun' with Ryan Gosling

Showbiz | May 06, 2024

Chilly Dachshund

Must Watch | May 06, 2024

Air horn test

Must Watch | May 06, 2024

Actors with their stunt doubles

Galleries | May 06, 2024


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
233654