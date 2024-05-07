Cooler temps and robust blooms good for North Okanagan bees

Tracey Prediger

Honey bees, bumble bees and hairy bellied bees are out in full pollination force through the North Okanagan.

Flowering pear trees and apple blossoms are among the spring blooms making an enticing buffet for bees right now according to the owner of Vernon’s Planet Bee.

“They are looking healthy and vigorous and the dandelions and there’s balsamroot all over the hillsides, and there’s good moisture so things look pretty rosy right now,” says Edwin Nowek.

He knows the vigorous activity now is a good sign for future crops, “It bodes well for a good pollination, a good fruit set and we’ll just have to hope that we keep moisture conditions high enough so we don’t end up with the fire threat and the smoke which is always a threat to the honeybees.”

When conditions in the valley are smoky, bees become lethargic. For honeybees that means they make less honey.

Normally a honeybee makes two to three times more honey than they need for the winter survival, so any depletion in that production threatens the colony's chance of surviving.

“I thought they had such a good system, everybody worked together and that their long term survival was ensured but boy the way the bees have been challenged to stay alive and healthy in the last 20 years makes you wonder if their system is the best one for long term survival,” said Nowek.

Along with the threat of smoke from fires, drought-like conditions can prove deadly for bees. When crops die off the bees lose the ability to collect pollen and nectar which they ultimately turn into their own food source of honey or bee bread.