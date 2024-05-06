Coldstream to consider allowing fruit stands and mobile businesses to set up near Okanagan College

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Badhan Orchards was forced to move from its long time location in summer 2023

Coldstream council will consider allowing fruit stands to operate near the Okanagan College at its Committee of the Whole meeting, this evening.

According to the report presented to council, the pull out on College Way is being recommended to allow mobile and fruit stand vendors.

“For the last number of years, a vendor was operating a mobile fruit stand at the parking lot/pull-out near the College without any permits,” reads the report.

“In 2023, a complaint was filed, and the vendor came to the district to obtain a permit. As the College Way parking lot/pull-out is not an identified site for mobile vending, a permit could not be issued."

Badhan Orchards had been operating a mobile fruit stand at that spot for about 13 years, before being asked to leave by Coldstream bylaw officers. Karn Badhan, with the family-run stand, said he’d applied for a permit from the district but never heard back.

Staff is recommending that district policy be amended to allow mobile businesses and farmers markets to operate at the location near Okanagan College. The district isn’t expecting a large revenue increase from the spot, saying one permit would bring in $300.

Badhan says he’s applying for a permit for the spot again this summer, and is hopeful after hearing about the report. He'd previously told Castanet that regulars knew to look for the stand at that spot.