Barbecue and live entertainment at Polson Park for mental health

Photo: Google Street View Polson Park in Vernon.

A block party is being held in Vernon on Thursday as part of Mental Health Week.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District is hosting the event for the public on May 9 at Polson Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. featuring a barbecue, live entertainment and information about local social services.

“When we take time to connect, we are saying ‘You matter, you are important,’” said Julia Payson, CMHA Vernon & District executive director.

The CMHA wrote in a news release that this year’s theme, “‘healing through compassion’ focuses on how compassion fosters connection among individuals and communities.”

The CMHA recently conducted a survey and found 77 per cent of British Columbians believe Canada could become a more compassionate place to live. Respondents said this could be done by increasing efforts to assist those in need through enhanced social support programs and improved laws and policies.

"We extend an invitation to all British Columbians to ignite conversations centred on compassion and kindness within their homes, workplaces, and communities," said Jonny Morris, CMHA BC CEO. "Together, we can push back on stigma and pave the way for a more empathetic and supportive society."

CMHA Vernon noted it hosts several initiatives focused on compassion. This includes the Good Morning program, which connects seniors with the company of volunteers. Care to Speak was also listed as a initiative for compassion in Vernon as it gives health care and social service staff a place to connect.

Mental Health Week runs from May 6 to May 12.

For more information on Mental Health Week, go to www.mentalhealthweek.ca. To learn about mental health services in the North Okanagan, go to www.cmhavernon.ca