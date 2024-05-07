Sound dampening campaign underway for Vernon Pickleball Association

Photo: Darren Handschuh 'Operation Hush Pickle' underway to make courts less noisy

They're calling it “Operation Hush Pickle.”

Executives with the Vernon Pickleball Association are in the midst of an internal fundraising campaign to make the courts a little quieter.

The goal is to make and install 200 sound dampening acoustic panels around the courts in the hopes of cutting noise levels by as much as 30%.

In an email to members, VPA President, Brent Bolin applauded members for their past efforts and contributions “making the impossible possible.”

He pointed out that pickleballers were able to pledge over $1 million dollars in 30 days to enclose the once outdoor courts. Now that the impacts of rain, wind and sun have been eliminated from the courts, reducing noise is next.

The estimated cost of each panel is $75 and members who fund one or more panels will be given the opportunity to sign their name.

Organizers hope to raise enough money in a week and plan to install the panels by the end of the month.