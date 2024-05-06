Changes coming to Vernon's zoning bylaw to help fast track of home building

Photo: iStock Zoning change to allow streamline of building approval process

The City of Vernon is taking steps to speed up housing projects by updating its zoning bylaw in advance of new provincial housing legislation.

The changes will affect zoning amendments, development permits, subdivisions, and building permits and are expected to cut through red tape to lessen processing time.

Starting June 30, 2024, the city will be transitioning to a new zoning bylaw, which will align with provincial bills dealing will residential development and transit-oriented areas. The bills introduced by the BC NDP are Bill 44 – Housing Statutes Amendment Act and Bill 47 – Housing Statutes Amendment Act.

“In preparation for [the new zoning bylaw], staff will process as many active applications as possible,” said Terry Barton, director of planning and community services. “While focusing on instream applications, staff will ensure that each application is reviewed based on its individual merits, upholding the City's standards for development quality and compliance.”

Key details include:

Developments with issued permits or complete building permit applications under the old bylaw be processed under the old bylaw within 12 months of the new bylaw coming into effect.

Complete subdivision applications submitted before the new bylaw effective date will adhere to previous zoning regulations for a 12-month period, unless the applicant opts for new zoning.

The City of Vernon is encouraging current applicants to quickly address any outstanding conditions to allow staff to complete the approval process which they ensure will remain “transparent” and “consistent” during the transition period.

More information from the City of Vernon can be found here. Information on the new Provincial housing legislation can be found here.