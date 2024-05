Photo: Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a found urn.

A small urn was found in Linear Park along 25th Ave in Vernon in April and turned into police.

The urn looks to be dark grey with small designs with a top taped onto it.

Anyone who believes they are the owner of the urn, and are able to prove ownership, are asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2024-5031.