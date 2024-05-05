236707
235421
Vernon  

Flipped car on Highway 97 slows down traffic near Predator Ridge in Vernon

Flipped car on Hwy 97

- | Story: 485879

Contributed Jessica Klingler

A flipped car is slowing down southbound traffic on Highway 97 just past Predator Ridge.

Video of the incident shows a single red vehicle laying upside down on the southbound side of the highway.

Emergency crews are on scene. The condition of anyone in the vehicle is unknown at this time.

Southbound traffic is backed up and down to one lane near the Crystal Waters turn off.

Castanet has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for more information.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment

dennism3

How can you flip a car in this weather and conditions? :135:


More Vernon News

235421