Interior Health has over 66,000 people without a family doctor

Photo: Pexels

As of April 24, there are 66,237 people looking for a family doctor in the Interior Health region.

According to the Ministry of Health, that’s only counting people who’ve signed up for the Health Connect Registry, a program initially launched as a pilot in 2019, aiming to connect unattached patients to family doctors.

“Since the HCR launched, 16,593 people in IH have been attached to a family doctor and 1,695 are pending attachment,” said the ministry in an email.

The numbers come as Vernon residents remain without any walk-in clinics and large numbers of North Okanagan residents remain without a family doctor. Castanet asked the Ministry of Health for North Okanagan numbers, but the ministry could only provide general numbers.

Community Futures estimates there’s between 19,000 and 20,000 unattached patients in the North Okanagan. The organization is looking to create a Community Health Centre to help provide care in the region.

Currently, Community Futures has come up with a business case and is working at submitting an application to the Ministry of Health – something required to get the centre up and running.

For anyone wondering how long it will be until the centre opens up, the answer remains unknown.

The Ministry of Health said there’s no average time frame for how long the application review and approval process takes because each application is designed to meet the needs of the specific community.

“We are aware of the work underway by the community of Vernon as they have already engaged with the British Columbia Association of Community Health Centres (BCACHC) and with the ministry,” said the ministry in an email.

“Following a significant investment in [community health centres] from the ministry, the ministry is planning to undertake a formal evaluation of the CHC model to better understand the model’s successes and challenges.”

When looking at a community centre the ministry considers the primary care investments it’s already made/making in the community. The department used Vernon’s Urgent Primary Care Centre as an example of a primary care investment.

The UPCC has been frequently pointed to as a temporary solution by the Ministry of Health as residents, and doctors themselves, have questioned where people will receive primary care with no walk-in clinics and few, if any, doctors accepting new patients.

The Ministry has also directed residents to seek care from pharmacists with newly increased responsibilities to diagnose minor ailments, HealthLink and telehealth services.