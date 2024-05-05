Vernon yacht club hosting its annual boat show for a few more hours

The Vernon Yacht Clubs Boat & Leisure Show is on for only a few more hours, until 3 p.m.

The show has boats to peruse and maybe even purchase. Vendors are also on site, with activities for kids to enjoy like a float your boat station.

Innerspace is doing free kayak and paddle boarding demos. There’s an electric bike vendor, the Sailing Club, and a number of boat sellers.

To get to the show, attendees are asked to park at Marshall Fields where a free shuttle bus will take them to the club. The bus runs every ten minutes, and there is no parking at the club.

There’s limited street parking in the area surrounding the club, and the Paddlewheel parking lot is closed for a private event.