Vernon's Towne Theatre announces reopening, will screen blockbuster

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon’s Towne Theatre is reopening May 16 after being closed for weeks to complete renovations.

In a push for equality with the “big chain theatres,” the Towne Theatre says it’s been given access to a big blockbuster film's first run thanks to the theatre's previous successes.

“Not many know that there have always been rules to stifle competition where independent theatres across the country have always been shut out and have to wait for the big chain theatres to be done with movies before being allowed to screen them,” reads a post to the theatre’s Facebook page.

According to the post, it’s the first time in decades the theatre will be screening a new blockbuster movie.

“This is a huge deal for us, and we need to show them that if given an even playing field we can do well and can outgross the competition!” says the post.

“We need your help! All you have to do is come and see a great movie in a bigger, better theatre, with better presentation where we will charge you less money for admission and MUCH less for concession! That is a pretty good deal!”

The theatre will reopen on May 16 with a special sneak peak of the Ryan Reynolds’ all-ages comedy film “IF.” The preview will have door prizes, giveaways, and free popcorn for kids. Regular screenings of the film will begin May 17 and continue throughout the week.

For detailed show times, visit the Towne Theatre’s website.

“Having good advance sales, and full houses on opening night weekend are most important as that is what the industry really watches. Three to four of these a year would go a long ways to funding all our community events, arthouse programming, and fund more of our annual bursaries for local students.”

The recent renovations are focused on the auditorium and include lighting, speakers, curtains and acoustic system upgrades.

The reno budget was about $200,000 funded through the Regional District North Okanagan, a BC Gaming grant, BC Arts and Culture, and the society.