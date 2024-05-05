Kalamalka Fly Fishers Free Fishing Weekend wraps up today in Vernon's Polson Park

Anglers between the ages of four and 14 can cast a line at Vernon's Polson Park pond today.

The Kalamalka Fly Fishers Free Fishing Weekend wraps up at 3 p.m. in the downtown park.

Mike Leach, with the fly fishers club, said the fishing is free of charge and is the biggest event the club puts on.

“The kids are out here, they are catching fish and they are having a great time,” Leach said, adding it is a thrill to see children catch a fish for the first time and most of the 70 club members are on hand to volunteer their time to put the two-day fishing spree on.

The pond was stocked with close to 1,000 rainbow trout last week.

“They can either bring their own rods or we 20 or 30 rods that we can supply,” Leach said. “The kids catch a lot of fish. They get them cleaned, take them home and cook them.”

Sadly, this could be the last year for the popular event as the city has plans to remove the pond when they naturalize the creek that runs through the park.

“It's unfortunate, but it's the way it is. The City of Vernon has decided to close the pond so that is it for the kid's fishing for now,” Leach said, adding the club is seeking a new location, but it's no easy task to find a spot that meet the event's requirements.

Naturalization of Vernon Creek through Polson Park is expected to eventually foster the return of spawning Kokanee, trout and sockeye salmon.