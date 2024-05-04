Vernon Comic Con has taken over the recreation centre today

Calling all nerds, today is your day to shine.

The annual Vernon Comic Con is taking place in the auditorium, Dogwood Gym and Halina Centre of the Vernon recreation centre.

The roots of Comic Con gatherings are based in comic book conventions from the 1970s, but today's Comic Cons have evolved greatly since then.

“It used to be about people buying and trading comics, but has become a whole lot more,” said Vernon Comic Con organizer and self confessed geek Peter Kaz. “It's about 10 per cent comics, and it's 90 per cent toys, games, art, collectables. There are so many different things to find here that you can geek out about.”

People were lined up around the block to get into the event which is the largest Comic Con ever held in Vernon.

Kaz said because of the size of the venue, the line moves quickly and there is room for more people at the event.

Kaz always holds VCC on the first Saturday in May because it is Free Comic Book Day and Ebenezers Comics and Collectibles is handing out free comics while supplies last.

VCC will also has guest speakers in the Halina Centre at noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

And of course, Cosplay is encouraged with the Cosplay Showcase taking place at 1 p.m.

Comic Con wraps up at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the Vernon Comic Con website.