Vernon School District is looking onto selling one of its buildings in Lumby

Photo: Google Street View

The Vernon School District is looking onto selling one of its buildings.

School District 22 officials are considering listing the Whitevalley Elementary School site for sale and are seeking public input.

An online survey has been launched to gather information.

Whitevale Elementary School, 423 Whitevale Rd., near Lumby, closed in August 2006. Since then, the building has mainly been used for storage, other than some recent use by North Valley Gymnastics Society.

“No educational use for the building has been identified that would not be better served through other school district facilities. Population forecasts indicate the school will not be reopened,” a statement on the survey website said.

The site is zoned ‘small holding’ and is considered ‘residential’ in the Official Community Plan.

“The building has ongoing maintenance costs and is contributing little to the community or school district.”

This survey closes at 11:45 p.m May 28.