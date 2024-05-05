CPR station in Vernon has gone through several phases to what it is today

Photo: Vernon Museum Members of the 11th Canadian Mounted Rifles (CMR) regiment lined up at the Vernon CPR train station circa 1915. Behind them are crowds of well-wishers lining the station platform.

The former CPR station in Vernon on 29th Street, is a testament to an era when trains ruled the transportation landscape.

Between 1890 and 1892, a spur line off the main CPR railway was built between Sicamous and Okanagan Landing. During construction, a station emerged in Vernon, sparking rapid urban expansion and solidifying the city’s role as a commercial hub of the Okanagan.

The station welcomed its inaugural passenger train in October 1891, with Lord and Lady Aberdeen on board.

In 1911, the original station, then two decades old, was replaced by a new brick building with a fieldstone foundation and granite embellishments, a strategic move by the C.P.R to counter the burgeoning competition from other railways like Canadian Northern. Designed to be cutting-edge, the new station boasted separate offices, a central waiting area, an upstairs telegraph room and a baggage room.

With its distinctive towers and dormers, the station exuded a landmark presence. Its architectural style, often described as "Alpine" or "Swiss," aimed to evoke a sense of the picturesque and inspire wanderlust.

Operating as both a passenger and freight terminal, the station also served as the departure point for troops during both world wars. However, by the 1960s, passenger services ceased, and the station transitioned into a freight office. By 1973, it was leased to commercial ventures.

After 1981, when the building was damaged by a fire, the CPR sold it to a private investor who undertook its restoration, returning it to its former grandeur.

Designated as a heritage site since 2000, the building presently accommodates several private businesses, including the Station BBQ Smokehouse, Impressions Salon, and Ratio Coffee & Restaurant.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.