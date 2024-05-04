Several Coldstream roads will be impacted by annual crack-sealing program

Photo: Pixabay
The District of Coldstream is beginning its annual crack-sealing program on area roads.
Sealtec will be in the North Okanagan community today through May 12 for the first phase of the road work.
“We ask that the residents be mindful of the crews as their work may create traffic delays. Because the sealant does not dry immediately, we ask for your cooperation by adhering to minor traffic diversions the contractor may have,” Coldstream said in a press release.
Impacted streets include:
- Kickwillie Loop Rd. from Westkal Rd. north to and including the 3-way stop.
- Westkal Rd. from Kalamalka Rd. west to the stop sign at Kickwillie Loop Rd.
- Stoneridge Dr. from Kickwillie Loop Rd. south to the dead end.
- Fitzmaurice Dr. from Kickwillie Loop Rd. south to Lakeview Dr.
- All of Kalview Dr.
- All of Varsity Dr.
- All of Lakeview Dr.
- All of Whitestone Dr
- All of Watson Dr.
- All of Nash Dr.