Armstrong's Horse Drawn Okanagan is holding a special event on Mother's Day

Photo: Horse Drawn Okanagan

This Mother’s Day, Horse Drawn Okanagan is offering an intimate event with Clydesdales, cupcakes, violin music, and of course, a good cup of tea.

Guests will be in the company of six Clydesdales while enjoying live music by violinist Galen Schram.

There will be a long table set between the rows of stabled horses, for participants to sit and have some tea and fresh-baked cupcakes while celebrating mothers, grandmothers and anyone who enjoys being in the company of horses.

“We want to offer this opportunity for guests to spend some time with the horses - petting them, talking to them, and just enjoying their company,” said Kelly MacIntosh, owner and event co-ordinator.

MacIntosh said most of Horse Drawn Okanagan events involve wagon and sleigh rides in larger groups, but the Mother's Day event will offer more unique interaction.

“Horses bond with people in a very special way. Sometimes it’s just cool to be around such large horses. Sometimes horses help us connect emotionally. And to have a violinist amongst the horses, wow, it’s going to be a wonderful afternoon,” she said.

There will also be a vintage-inspired photo wall to take pictures of the special day.

Willow the Donkey will be there to greet newcomers to the farm and guests are invited to dress up, wear derby hats or tweed jackets, whatever makes them feel good.

The best-dressed guest will be given a hanging basket as a prize.

“We also understand there are some people who don’t have the mobility to climb onto our horse-drawn vehicles for a wagon ride, or it’s too rough and bumpy to participate. This is a great way to bring your granny, elderly neighbour, or friend with varying abilities to enjoy our horses,” MacIntosh said.

Seating times are at 1 and 2:30 p.m. on May 12.

Tickets are $40 per person and pre-registration is required. Space is limited to 20 guests at a time.

The venue, 4735 Grandview Flats Rd. North in Armstrong, is wheelchair accessible and there is parking for shuttles available at the entrance.

For more information and to purchase tickets, contact MacIntosh at 250-540-7344, or email [email protected].