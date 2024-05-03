Category 3 burn prohibitions nw in place throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre

Photo: File photo

The North Okanagan Regional District is reminding people open burning is no longer allowed effective immediately.

The BC Wildfire Service has issued Category 3 burn prohibitions throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, which includes the Okanagan.

Open burning in electoral areas B and C has been restricted since April 30.

The ban does not include campfires.

“Federal and provincial agencies have learned to predict risk seasons with greater accuracy,” said Alastair Crick, protective services manager. “This helps us communicate more proactively with residents on the importance of preparedness, and the value in eliminating risks and fire fuels around properties.”

North Okanagan residents, especially those in less accessible areas, are encouraged to educate themselves on FireSmart principles regarding the protection of private property and to take action to reduce fire risks.

“We are available to meet with neighbourhoods and groups in the area to provide advice on what can be achieved, and methods to reduce the risk,” said Crick. “Prepared BC has a variety of resources available for everyone to be proactive in educating themselves.”

For more information on fire bans, restrictions and fire preparedness strategies, click here.