Dozens of pilots will be in Vernon this weekend for the Vernon Flying Club Rust Remover event

Photo: Castanet file photo

Dozens of pilots from BC and Alberta will be landing in Vernon this weekend to sharpen their flying skills.

Doug MacKinnon said the Vernon Flying Club Rust Remover event could attract up to 140 pilots.

While the majority will drive to the Vernon airport where the course is taking place, it is expected a number of them will fly to the North Okanagan.

“It is a refresher course that is required for general aviation and private pilots once every two years,” MacKinnon said.

The seminar qualifies for Transport Canada’s two-year recurrent training requirement.

MacKinnon said pilots will be coming from throughout the Okanagan as well as the Lower Mainland and Prince George. Pilots from Alberta have also expressed interest in attending.

There will also be several guest speakers at the event including a Transport Canada-approved civil aviation medical examiner.

“He is going to be speaking about aging pilots,” MacKinnon said, adding eyesight, hearing, heart health and other health-related topics will be discussed.

A Canada Border Services Agency representative will also be on hand to offer information on how to smoothly and safely enter and exit Canada.

The Rust Remover has been held annual with a break only during the COVID restrictions on 2020-21.