Vernon historian unearths footage from summer vacations in the South Okanagan in the 1960s

Today's trip down memory lane follows a family vacation in Osoyoos in the 1960s.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has acquired footage from Gavin Wilkie and his trusty 8mm film camera from 1965-68.

“The 1960s saw the Okanagan Valley grow as a vacation destination,” said Arseneault.

The footage shows the Wilkie family enjoying the natural beauty that is the South Okanagan in several locations.

For those familiar with the area across from the sand spit at Haynes Point campsite, the hills will look the same, but the bare hillsides is devoid of houses showing a time when fewer people lived in the area.

Osoyoos was the yearly camping destination for the Wilkie family from the mid 1950s through to about 1970, but there were excursions to other Interior lakes as well and the grainy colour images give a look at bygone days when the Valley was really starting to come into its own.

The film shows a longtime hallmark of the South Okanagan: fruit stands along the side of the highway.

In one scene, the old water flume can be seen running along the hillside between Oliver and Osoyoos.

Arseneault said John Oliver became the 19th premier of BC in 1918, a farmer and former Minister of Agriculture and Railways, he and the government of the day, developed the produce industry in the Okanagan, and tried to persuade the federal government to lower the freight rate for rail transport.

“His government was responsible for a major irrigation project in the 1920s, numerous flumes were constructed following the contours of the hillsides which made farming possible in this territory. The hot, dry climate meant that many types of fruit and vegetables previously only grown in California could be grown in Canada,” Arseneault said.

Car buffs will also enjoy seeing classic models, trucks and trailers from the '50s and '60s.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].